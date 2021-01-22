The 51st Fighter Wing Judge Advocate General opened a refurbished courtroom at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2021. The JAG’s mission is to provide the Air Force, commanders, and Airmen with professional, full-spectrum legal support, at the speed of relevance, for mission success in joint and coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 08:48
|Photo ID:
|6519627
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-EM786-0098
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|56.78 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan’s Legal Team Opens New Courtroom [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
