    Osan’s Legal Team Opens New Courtroom [Image 1 of 3]

    Osan’s Legal Team Opens New Courtroom

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fe 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 51st Fighter Wing Judge Advocate General opened a refurbished courtroom at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2021. The JAG’s mission is to provide the Air Force, commanders, and Airmen with professional, full-spectrum legal support, at the speed of relevance, for mission success in joint and coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)

