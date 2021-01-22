Osan’s Legal Team Opens New Courtroom

The 51st Fighter Wing Judge Advocate General opened a refurbished courtroom at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2021. The JAG’s mission is to provide the Air Force, commanders, and Airmen with professional, full-spectrum legal support, at the speed of relevance, for mission success in joint and coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel de La Fé)

