Luis Diaz, ECS 170

Luis Diaz, warehouse specialist at Fort Hunter Liggett's Equipment Concentration Site 170, is one of a half dozen employees who staff the 110,000 square feet warehouse filled with all sorts of dress-right-dress shelved equipment, from radios to generators to tents. There are technical manuals for every type of equipment, and a daily log to show what type of maintenance was done and when.

“Anything issued out to the customer is maintained before it goes out,” said Diaz. “We make sure it’s working properly, we do all the procedures, and after we know it’s good, we set it up for them to take.”

