Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Luis Diaz, ECS 170 [Image 7 of 7]

    Luis Diaz, ECS 170

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Luis Diaz, warehouse specialist at Fort Hunter Liggett's Equipment Concentration Site 170, is one of a half dozen employees who staff the 110,000 square feet warehouse filled with all sorts of dress-right-dress shelved equipment, from radios to generators to tents. There are technical manuals for every type of equipment, and a daily log to show what type of maintenance was done and when.
    “Anything issued out to the customer is maintained before it goes out,” said Diaz. “We make sure it’s working properly, we do all the procedures, and after we know it’s good, we set it up for them to take.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 16:42
    Photo ID: 6519327
    VIRIN: 210212-O-AP697-116
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luis Diaz, ECS 170 [Image 7 of 7], by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alain Pallais, ECS 170
    Andrew Gallagher, ECS 170
    Francisco Lopez, ECS 170
    Matt Rado, ECS 170
    Jorge Medina, ECS 170
    Keith Finch, ECS 170
    Luis Diaz, ECS 170

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Equipment Concentration Site Keeps Army Reserve Rolling Along

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ECS 170

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT