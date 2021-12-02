Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keith Finch, ECS 170 [Image 6 of 7]

    Keith Finch, ECS 170

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Keith Finch, production control clerk at Fort Hunter Liggett's Equipment Concentration Site 170, does most of the shipping and receiving. “Right now, we have about 300 pieces moving in and out. It’s quite a bit of coordination. We also keep track of anything that goes to rebuilders across the country.” Finch said that when training slows for the holidays, ECS is kept busy with maintenance and planning for the spring and summer exercises.

