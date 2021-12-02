Keith Finch, production control clerk at Fort Hunter Liggett's Equipment Concentration Site 170, does most of the shipping and receiving. “Right now, we have about 300 pieces moving in and out. It’s quite a bit of coordination. We also keep track of anything that goes to rebuilders across the country.” Finch said that when training slows for the holidays, ECS is kept busy with maintenance and planning for the spring and summer exercises.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 16:42 Photo ID: 6519326 VIRIN: 210212-O-AP697-040 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 1.11 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keith Finch, ECS 170 [Image 7 of 7], by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.