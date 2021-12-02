Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG continues to supports food banks [Image 2 of 4]

    AZNG continues to supports food banks

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers work alongside civilians filling boxes with groceries and distributing them to local citizens at a food bank in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    This work, AZNG continues to supports food banks [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Glendale
    Arizona National Guard
    Soldiers
    food bank
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

