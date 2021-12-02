Arizona National Guard Soldiers work alongside civilians filling boxes with groceries and distributing them to local citizens at a food bank in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2021. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 15:44
|Photo ID:
|6519264
|VIRIN:
|210212-Z-CC902-032
|Resolution:
|3966x2644
|Size:
|6.2 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG continues to supports food banks [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT