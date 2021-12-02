Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star makes port call in Juneau, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star transits the Gastineau Channel to moor up in Juneau, Alaska, on Feb. 12, 2021



The crew arrived in Juneau for a logistics stop as they neared the end of their months-long Arctic deployment in support of operation Arctic West Winter 2021, where they conducted scientific research and protected the nation’s maritime sovereignty and security throughout the polar region.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow.

Date Taken: 02.12.2021