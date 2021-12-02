JUNEAU, Alaska - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star transits the Gastineau Channel to moor up in Juneau, Alaska, on Feb. 12, 2021
The crew arrived in Juneau for a logistics stop as they neared the end of their months-long Arctic deployment in support of operation Arctic West Winter 2021, where they conducted scientific research and protected the nation’s maritime sovereignty and security throughout the polar region.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 14:12
|Photo ID:
|6519083
|VIRIN:
|210212-G-TV718-937
|Resolution:
|915x686
|Size:
|173.02 KB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star makes port call in Juneau, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Kip Wadlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star conducts research, collects valuable high-latitude data to expand knowledge of remote Arctic region
LEAVE A COMMENT