Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star makes port call in Juneau, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star transits the Gastineau Channel to moor up in Juneau, Alaska, on Feb. 12, 2021.
The Seattle-based vessel arrived in Juneau for a logistics stop as the crew neared the end of their months-long Arctic deployment conducting scientific research and protecting the nation's maritime sovereignty and security throughout the polar region.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Woods.
