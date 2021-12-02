JUNEAU, Alaska - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star transits the Gastineau Channel to moor up in Juneau, Alaska, on Feb. 12, 2021.



The Seattle-based vessel arrived in Juneau for a logistics stop as the crew neared the end of their months-long Arctic deployment conducting scientific research and protecting the nation's maritime sovereignty and security throughout the polar region.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Woods.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 14:13 Photo ID: 6519078 VIRIN: 210212-G-G0217-0002 Resolution: 1463x1950 Size: 524.79 KB Location: JUNEAU, AK, US Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star makes port call in Juneau, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.