    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star makes port call in Juneau, Alaska [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star makes port call in Juneau, Alaska

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    JUNEAU, Alaska - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star transits the Gastineau Channel to moor up in Juneau, Alaska, on Feb. 12, 2021, as the crew nears the end of their months-long Arctic deployment.

    In addition to Polar Star’s strategic national security objectives, the nation’s sole heavy icebreaker sailed north with scientists and researchers aboard to work in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), University of Washington, and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI) to gather data and lessen the void of information from the region and better understand how to operate year-round in Arctic waters.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 14:12
    Photo ID: 6519082
    VIRIN: 210212-G-TV718-437
    Resolution: 915x686
    Size: 156.62 KB
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star makes port call in Juneau, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Kip Wadlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star conducts research, collects valuable high-latitude data to expand knowledge of remote Arctic region

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Seattle
    Arctic
    Juneau
    Gastineau Channel
    Coast Guard
    Polar Star

