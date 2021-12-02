JUNEAU, Alaska - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star transits the Gastineau Channel to moor up in Juneau, Alaska, on Feb. 12, 2021, as the crew nears the end of their months-long Arctic deployment.



In addition to Polar Star’s strategic national security objectives, the nation’s sole heavy icebreaker sailed north with scientists and researchers aboard to work in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory (CRREL), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), University of Washington, and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI) to gather data and lessen the void of information from the region and better understand how to operate year-round in Arctic waters.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 14:12 Photo ID: 6519082 VIRIN: 210212-G-TV718-437 Resolution: 915x686 Size: 156.62 KB Location: JUNEAU, AK, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star makes port call in Juneau, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Kip Wadlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.