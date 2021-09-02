Liaison officers from member nations of the Conference of American Armies stand for the invocation at the opening ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021. This cycle of the CAA focused on non-commissioned officer development and professionalization as leaders. U.S. Army South plays a key role as the U.S. Army's lead agent and CAA liaison responsible for all coordination with partner nation Armies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 13:02
|Photo ID:
|6519049
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-JF826-1087
|Resolution:
|5945x3963
|Size:
|8.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Conference of American Armies focuses on NCO development, COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Conference of American Armies focuses on NCO development, COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT