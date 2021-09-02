Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conference of American Armies focuses on NCO development, COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Liaison officers from member nations of the Conference of American Armies stand for the invocation at the opening ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021. This cycle of the CAA focused on non-commissioned officer development and professionalization as leaders. U.S. Army South plays a key role as the U.S. Army's lead agent and CAA liaison responsible for all coordination with partner nation Armies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 13:02
    Photo ID: 6519049
    VIRIN: 210209-A-JF826-1087
    Resolution: 5945x3963
    Size: 8.85 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Conference of American Armies focuses on NCO development, COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army South
    Conference of American Armies

