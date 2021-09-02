Conference of American Armies focuses on NCO development, COVID-19

Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor C. Walker speaks at the 34th cycle of the Conference of American Armies at Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021. The CAA was established in 1960 in order to strengthen ties across the Western Hemisphere and combat communism. U.S. Army South plays a key role as the U.S. Army's lead agent and CAA liaison responsible for all coordination with partner nation Armies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

