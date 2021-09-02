Liaison officers from member nations of the Conference of American Armies stand for the invocation at the opening ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston, Feb. 9, 2021. This cycle of the CAA was focusing on Non-Commissioned Officer development and professionalization as leader in the armies of the American continent. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 13:02 Photo ID: 6519047 VIRIN: 210209-A-JF826-1029 Resolution: 5066x3377 Size: 8.05 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Conference of American Armies focuses on NCO development, COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.