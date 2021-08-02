Leadership of the 3-82 have press conference with role player leaders at JRTC 21-04 with Brazilian Paratroopers and 3-82 PAOs filming.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 13:40
|Photo ID:
|6519045
|VIRIN:
|210208-A-QL367-491
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|BRASILIA, DF, BR
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
