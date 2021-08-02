Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 13:40 Photo ID: 6519046 VIRIN: 210208-A-QL367-968 Resolution: 4160x2768 Size: 2.51 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 3-82nd Soldier crouched at edge of building with weapon engaging with G-Man [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Joseph Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.