    3-82nd Soldier crouched at edge of building with weapon engaging with G-Man

    3-82nd Soldier crouched at edge of building with weapon engaging with G-Man

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joseph Warren 

    Joint Readiness Training Center Operations Group

    3-82nd Soldier crouched at edge of building with weapon engaging with G-Man at JRTC RTN 21-04.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 13:40
    Photo ID: 6519046
    VIRIN: 210208-A-QL367-968
    Resolution: 4160x2768
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-82nd Soldier crouched at edge of building with weapon engaging with G-Man, by CPT Joseph Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Polk

    TAGS

    82nd
    JRTC
    3-82nd
    RTN 21-04

