Two 3-82nd Soldiers, behind embankment pull security during JRTC RTN 21-04
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 13:40
|Photo ID:
|6519044
|VIRIN:
|210208-A-QL367-494
|Resolution:
|4160x2768
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two 3-82nd Soldiers, behind embankment pull security during JRTC RTN 21-04 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Joseph Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT