210209-N-BQ121-0002 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 9, 2021) Air Force Master Sgt. Ashlee R. Robards (center), 316th Training Squadron Det. 1, is patched by her daughters during her U.S. Space Force induction ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Raymond M. Donato)
Corry Station Airman Becomes U.S. Space Force Guardian
