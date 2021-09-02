Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corry Station Airman Becomes U.S. Space Force Guardian [Image 1 of 2]

    Corry Station Airman Becomes U.S. Space Force Guardian

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210209-N-BQ121-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 9, 2021) Air Force Maj. Joseph D. Shamy, (left), commander, 316th Training Squadron Det. 1, administers the oath to Air Force Master Sgt. Ashlee R. Robards and officiates her induction ceremony into the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Raymond M. Donato)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    United States Navy

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station

