Corry Station Airman Becomes U.S. Space Force Guardian

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 9, 2021) Air Force Maj. Joseph D. Shamy, (left), commander, 316th Training Squadron Det. 1, administers the oath to Air Force Master Sgt. Ashlee R. Robards and officiates her induction ceremony into the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Raymond M. Donato)

By Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Raymond M. Donato, Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station



PENSACOLA, Fla – Air Force Master Sgt. Ashlee R. Robards, assigned to the 316th Training Squadron Det. 1, reenlisted for four years and was inducted into the U.S. Space Force onboard Naval Air Station Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 9.



Robards was the first-ever Corry Station servicemember who applied and was selected for transfer into the newly created force that serves to protect allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.



Maj. Joseph D. Shamy, commander, 316th Training Squadron Det. 1, officiated the ceremony and administered the oath to the inductee.



“Out of the thousands of applicants, she was an easy choice for selection and transfer to the senior non-commissioned officer ranks of the Space Force,” said Shamy. “Her 17 years of experience from two different intelligence career field disciplines will provide a foundation of analytical expertise for the newly established service branch. Her legacy here onboard Corry Station while serving as an additional duty first sergeant will also continue in the caring and feeding of Guardians.”



The transfer was officially commemorated by the removal of the spice brown threaded Air Force tapes and flag of the inductee’s operational camouflage pattern uniform and replacement of them with Space Force blue threaded tapes and a colored flag by her daughters.



Robards who is an intelligence fusion analyst was excited to be a part of a brand-new branch of military tasked to accelerate change into the farthest boundaries of aerospace.



“I am excited to be one of first designated in my career field to be part of something new and help build the Space Force from the beginning,” said Robards. “This is an opportunity to challenge myself in establishing the mission and leading Guardians while bringing the unique skill sets that we provide from the intelligence community. Throughout my career, I provided over watch of Airmen, training them while bearing the unique trust imprinted upon us. We will bring cyber to the farthest boundaries of space!”



Senior Master Sgt. Philip C. Carter, superintendent, 316th Training Squadron Det. 1, said that the Space Force just got a senior non-commissioned officer who will continue to do great things for her career field and the new force.



“Today is a great day for Master Sgt. Robards and her family,” shared Carter. “She will get the opportunity to help write the first chapter of the United States Space Force. We are extremely proud and grateful to be part of this moment in her career.”



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony had limited attendance.



IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



