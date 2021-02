Team Dover plows through Winter Storm Roland

De-icing vehicles remove snow from the left wing and aft fuselage areas of a transient Tennessee Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III prior to departing Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 11, 2021. As Winter Storm Roland produced a wintry mix of precipitation, the base continued normal operations and prepared for additional forecast snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 02.11.2021