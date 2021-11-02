Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover plows through Winter Storm Roland [Image 16 of 16]

    Team Dover plows through Winter Storm Roland

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    De-icing vehicles remove snow from the left wing and aft fuselage areas of a transient Tennessee Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III prior to departing Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 11, 2021. As Winter Storm Roland produced a wintry mix of precipitation, the base continued normal operations and prepared for additional forecast snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Tennessee Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    164th Airlift Wing
    Winter Storm Roland

