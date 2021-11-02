A 436th Civil Engineer Squadron snowplow clears snow from the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 11, 2021. As Winter Storm Roland produced a wintry mix of precipitation, the base continued normal operations and prepared for additional forecast snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 22:28
|Photo ID:
|6518196
|VIRIN:
|210211-F-BO262-2019
|Resolution:
|4609x3068
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover plows through Winter Storm Roland [Image 16 of 16], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT