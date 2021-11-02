De-icing vehicles remove snow from the left wing and aft fuselage areas of a transient Tennessee Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III prior to departing Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 11, 2021. As Winter Storm Roland produced a wintry mix of precipitation, the base continued normal operations and prepared for additional forecast snowfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 22:28
|Photo ID:
|6518195
|VIRIN:
|210211-F-BO262-2009
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover plows through Winter Storm Roland [Image 16 of 16], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT