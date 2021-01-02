Team Clean protects the force around clock in Korea

CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA 02.01.2021 Courtesy Photo 8th Army

Pfc.Cole Balsizer, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) specialist with the 61st CBRN company, disinfects a table in one of the quarantine rooms where an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2021. Everyone in the 61st CBRN company makes up Team Clean and is tasked with cleaning areas contaminated by the virus to prevent any spread. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Erin Conway).