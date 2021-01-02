Pfc.Cole Balsizer, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) specialist with the 61st CBRN company, disinfects a table in one of the quarantine rooms where an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2021. Everyone in the 61st CBRN company makes up Team Clean and is tasked with cleaning areas contaminated by the virus to prevent any spread. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Erin Conway).
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 18:55
|Photo ID:
|6518028
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-BD530-0257
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Team Clean protects the force around clock in Korea
