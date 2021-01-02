Spc. Michael Adelsperger, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) specialist with the 61st CBRN Company, enters the quarantine barracks to disinfect rooms that have been contaminated by someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2021. Adelsperger is part of a team of 80 individuals who make up Team Clean and help prevent the spread of the virus. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Erin Conway).
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6518026
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-BD530-0266
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Team Clean protects the force around clock in Korea
