    Team Clean protects the force around clock in Korea [Image 2 of 3]

    Team Clean protects the force around clock in Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    Pvt. Ryan Trimillos, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) specialist with the 61st CBRN company, takes out the trash in the quarantine barracks on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2021. Trimillos, along with the rest of the 61st CBRN company, are on rotation to clean every night in areas where someone could have spread the virus. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Erin Conway).

    Eighth Army
    Camp Humphreys
    COVID-19

