Pvt. Ryan Trimillos, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) specialist with the 61st CBRN company, takes out the trash in the quarantine barracks on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2021. Trimillos, along with the rest of the 61st CBRN company, are on rotation to clean every night in areas where someone could have spread the virus. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Erin Conway).
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6518027
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-BD530-0260
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Team Clean protects the force around clock in Korea
