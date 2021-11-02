Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation hosts ceremony prior to deployment to Middle East [Image 4 of 7]

    1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation hosts ceremony prior to deployment to Middle East

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, Washington Army National Guard stand in formation during a deployment ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on Feb. 11, 2021. Aviation crews from the Washington National Guard are deploying to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 19:17
    Photo ID: 6518022
    VIRIN: 210211-D-MN117-269
    Resolution: 4631x3025
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation hosts ceremony prior to deployment to Middle East [Image 7 of 7], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington
    Army
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Deployment
    Washington National Guard

