Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, Washington Army National Guard stand in formation during a deployment ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on Feb. 11, 2021. Aviation crews from the Washington National Guard are deploying to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|02.11.2021
|02.11.2021 19:17
|6518022
|210211-D-MN117-269
|4631x3025
|6.26 MB
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|3
|0
This work, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation hosts ceremony prior to deployment to Middle East [Image 7 of 7], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
