1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation hosts ceremony prior to deployment to Middle East

Brig. Gen. Daniel Dent, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard addresses the formation during a deployment ceremony for 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on Feb. 11, 2021. Aviation crews from the Washington National Guard are deploying to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

