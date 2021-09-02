Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Link Between Munitions Requirements and Distribution [Image 3 of 3]

    The Link Between Munitions Requirements and Distribution

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity, a JMC Subordinate installation, loads munitions into containers for distribution to meet soldier requirements. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Crane Army Ammunition Activity)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 15:23
    Photo ID: 6517688
    VIRIN: 210211-A-YZ466-002
    Resolution: 640x400
    Size: 69.11 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Link Between Munitions Requirements and Distribution [Image 3 of 3], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Link Between Munitions Requirements and Distribution
    The Link Between Munitions Requirements and Distribution
    The Link Between Munitions Requirements and Distribution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Link Between Munitions Requirements and Distribution

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT