Crane Army Ammunition Activity, a JMC Subordinate installation, loads munitions into containers for distribution to meet soldier requirements. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Photo by Crane Army Ammunition Activity)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 15:23
|Photo ID:
|6517688
|VIRIN:
|210211-A-YZ466-002
|Resolution:
|640x400
|Size:
|69.11 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Link Between Munitions Requirements and Distribution [Image 3 of 3], by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Link Between Munitions Requirements and Distribution
