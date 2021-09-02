A fork truck operator at Anniston Munitions Center, a JMC Subordinate installation, moves pallets of munitions into an earth-covered igloo in preparation for storage, until it is time to ship to the field or for training. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Anniston Munitions Center)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 15:23
|Photo ID:
|6517685
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-YZ466-202
|Resolution:
|640x400
|Size:
|58.05 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Link Between Munitions Requirements and Distribution [Image 3 of 3], by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Link Between Munitions Requirements and Distribution
LEAVE A COMMENT