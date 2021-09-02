The Link Between Munitions Requirements and Distribution

In the Army, Soldiers must always have the right munitions in the field and for training. This is obtained through a robust requirements determination process and a timely distribution process. What may not be fully understood is what connects the two separate processes. The link between them is called the Munitions Requirements and Distribution Planning Process, which is the Class V (all types of ammunition) distribution planning process that ensures commanders are making informed decisions regarding munitions positioning and distribution that impacts readiness across the globe.

The MRDP is the result of an operational planning team that was established in 2019 to look at a next generation distribution process to replace the legacy Total Army Ammunition Authorization & Allocation Committee. The OPT consisted of participants from HQ DAG3, DAG4, Army Materiel Command (AMC), Joint Munitions Command (JMC) , and Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) to develop a process that enhanced materiel readiness across the enterprise. The OPT also focused on streamlining the allocation analysis process and developed a process that ensures Army Commanders are making the risk-based distribution and positioning decisions that impact Army readiness world-wide. The spring of 2020 MRDP was used as a proof-of-concept with the first full MRDP cycle taking place in the fall of 2020.

In short, the MRDP process is a collaboration between AMC, JMC, AMCOM, and Headquarters of the Department of the Army’s G3 and G4 to conduct joint supportability analysis of validated requirements for Army Commands, Army Service Component Commands, Direct Reporting Units, based on munitions priorities. A lot of work is accomplished ahead of the MRDP cycle to ensure all data points are validated and loaded correctly into the National Level Ammunition Capability website to ensure all parties are on the same page prior to analysis. The process depends on its collaborative nature to ensure those ASCCs receiving allocations are aware of any substitutions, or shortages, so that informed planning can be accomplished ahead of distribution.

The MRDP process culminates in AMC hosting multiple video teleconferences with participation from JMC, AMCOM, HQDA and individual ASCCs to discuss the distribution strategy for munitions and to address readiness impacts. These VTCs serve as a means to validate allocations given and offers a final opportunity to discuss concerns. After the VTCs are completed, the results are forwarded up the chain of command at both JMC and AMCOM to AMC for final approval and then forwarded to the ASCCs as a blueprint for call-forward requests. A number of benefits have been realized by moving to the new MRDP format, among them are providing decision space for Army Commanders, merging two legacy processes (TA4C and MIDP) into one synchronized process, and expanded participation from ASCC partners now that the planning sessions are being held virtually.

When all is said and done, the MRDP allows the enterprise to execute the distribution of munitions in support of validated warfighter requirements based on Army priorities, while maintaining a strong global posture that ensures flexibility.



By Shawn R. McGee, Joint Munitions Command

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 15:23 Story ID: 388912 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Link Between Munitions Requirements and Distribution, by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.