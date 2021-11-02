210211-N-VS214-0010 PEARLAND, Texas (Feb. 11, 2021) Despite a power outage and storm, participants in Navy Recruiting Command’s Junior Officer Diversity Outreach program give a presentation about their Navy careers and the opportunities available at Glenda Dawson High School. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Eshleman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 13:59 Photo ID: 6517538 VIRIN: 210211-N-VS214-0010 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.14 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NROTC Presentation [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.