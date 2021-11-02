210211-N-VS214-0004 PEARLAND, Texas (Feb. 11, 2021) Despite a power outage and storm, participants in Navy Recruiting Command’s Junior Officer Diversity Outreach program give a presentation about their Navy careers and the opportunities available at Glenda Dawson High School. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Eshleman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 13:58
|Photo ID:
|6517530
|VIRIN:
|210211-N-VS214-0004
|Resolution:
|7167x4783
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NROTC Presentation [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT