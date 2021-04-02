Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Not everyone wears the uniform [Image 2 of 3]

    Not everyone wears the uniform

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky recognizes Holger Kehrer, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron Engineering flight programs specialist, as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Feb. 4, 2021. Holger Kerher is the first local national to be recognized as Airlifter of the Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 10:41
    Photo ID: 6517236
    VIRIN: 210204-F-ZV099-1094
    Resolution: 5160x3164
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Not everyone wears the uniform [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    Readiness
    86 AW
    World's Best Wing

