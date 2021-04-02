Holger Kehrer, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering flight programs specialist, left, discusses future projects with his supervisor at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Feb. 4, 2021. The average time for the approval of construction projects is three to five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 10:41 Photo ID: 6517235 VIRIN: 210204-F-ZV099-1093 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.03 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Not everyone wears the uniform [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.