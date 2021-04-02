Not everyone wears the uniform

Holger Kehrer, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron, engineering flight programs specialist, is recognized as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Feb. 4, 2021, for his outstanding contributions toward housing and development projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

