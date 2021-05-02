Local elementary school makes big impact on military Families

Rocky the Bulldog, 3rd Infantry Division mascot, fist bumps a student, Feb. 5 at Waldo Pafford Elementary School in Hinesville. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison leadership presented the school with a certificate of appreciation to celebrate its new title of Military Flagship School for the 2020-2021 school year. Military-connected students were in attendance during the presentation signifying the strong bond that the school holds with the military community.

