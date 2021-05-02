Rocky the Bulldog, 3rd Infantry Division mascot, fist bumps a student, Feb. 5 at Waldo Pafford Elementary School in Hinesville. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison leadership presented the school with a certificate of appreciation to celebrate its new title of Military Flagship School for the 2020-2021 school year. Military-connected students were in attendance during the presentation signifying the strong bond that the school holds with the military community.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 08:38
|Photo ID:
|6517098
|VIRIN:
|210205-D-AI640-664
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|739.8 KB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local elementary school makes big impact on military Families [Image 2 of 2], by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Local elementary school makes big impact on military Families
LEAVE A COMMENT