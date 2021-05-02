Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local elementary school makes big impact on military Families

    GA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Rocky the Bulldog, 3rd Infantry Division mascot, fist bumps a student, Feb. 5 at Waldo Pafford Elementary School in Hinesville. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison leadership presented the school with a certificate of appreciation to celebrate its new title of Military Flagship School for the 2020-2021 school year. Military-connected students were in attendance during the presentation signifying the strong bond that the school holds with the military community.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Fort Stewart
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Liberty County Public Schools

