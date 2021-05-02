Local elementary school makes big impact on military Families

Photo By Molly Cooke | Rocky the Bulldog, 3rd Infantry Division mascot, fist bumps a student, Feb. 5 at Waldo...... read more read more Photo By Molly Cooke | Rocky the Bulldog, 3rd Infantry Division mascot, fist bumps a student, Feb. 5 at Waldo Pafford Elementary School in Hinesville. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison leadership presented the school with a certificate of appreciation to celebrate its new title of Military Flagship School for the 2020-2021 school year. Military-connected students were in attendance during the presentation signifying the strong bond that the school holds with the military community. see less | View Image Page

The Hinesville elementary school with the largest concentration of students of military Families off post recently was recognized as a 2020-2021 Georgia Military Flagship School.



Waldo Pafford Elementary was recognized by Fort Stewart leadership Feb. 5 for this honor.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Bryan Logan and Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Buchanan, the garrison senior enlisted leader, visited Waldo Pafford Elementary, Feb. 5, to present the students, faculty and staff with a certificate of appreciation highlighting their achievement and contributions made to the installation throughout the years.



“Twenty percent of our population here in the Liberty County school district is military connected,” Logan said. “We are an extremely grateful and privileged community here on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield to be a part of this enduring love, care and compassion that we see every day by the members of this community.”



The Military Flagship Award recognizes Georgia schools that go above and beyond to provide a supportive environment that accommodates the unique needs of military-connected students and Families. Waldo Pafford Elementary is the second school in Liberty County to receive the Military Flagship Award. Snelson Golden Middle School was awarded the title in 2018.



“We are elated that we have received the Military Flagship Award,” said Valarie Lawson, Waldo Pafford Elementary principal. “It is an effortless task to provide service to our military Families as well as our community at large.”



Logan said one of the main concerns during a permanent change of station for military Families is where their children will attend school.



He said knowing that Waldo Pafford is a flagship school takes a lot of the burden off of those military Families because they know that they are going to be taken care of as Waldo Pafford has the programs and resources to support military students’ special requirements.



To be considered for the Military Flagship Award, Georgia schools are required to submit an application that outlines specific examples of how their school supports military Families and students.



“We have ambassadors here at our school to welcome military students when they arrive so they can make an immediate connection,” Lawson said. “We want every student here to feel like they belong to something, so as soon as the military Family arrives we have a student who greets them and shadows the new student for the day to ensure that they feel comfortable, safe and secure in their new environment.”



In addition to the student ambassador mentor program, Waldo Pafford provides several outreach programs specifically targeted toward military Families and students. These programs include deployment and transition groups, Month of the Military Child and Month of the Military Family recognition and inclusion of on-site Military and Family Life Counselors. Additionally, the school offers multiple opportunities for parent engagement, such as round table discussions and military parent luncheons.



All schools throughout the state of Georgia are eligible to apply for the Military Flagship School Award. Once received, applications are evaluated by a committee that includes active-duty service members, garrison School Liaison Officers, school district staff and members of the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission.



“When we won, I just screamed ‘We did it!’ and made an all call throughout the school announcing that we had won,” Lawson said. “It’s just that big of a deal to know that we are one of seven schools [in Georgia] that are making an impact and a difference in the lives of our military Families.”



Waldo Pafford Elementary School is located off of Airport Road in Hinesville, just outside of Fort Stewart’s commercial gate.



Liberty County Schools Superintendent Franklin Perry, City of Hinesville Mayor Allen Brown, and Liberty County School Board cabinet members and military-connected students who currently attend Waldo Pafford were also in attendance for the recognition ceremony.