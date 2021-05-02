Local elementary school makes big impact on military Families

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Faculty, staff and students from Waldo Pafford Elementary School pose for a photo with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison leadership following a ceremony recognizing the school as a Military Flagship School, Feb. 5 at Waldo Pafford in Hinesville. The certificate, presented by Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Bryan Logan and garrison senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Buchanan, recognized the school for their constant dedication to military Families and students.

