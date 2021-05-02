Local elementary school makes big impact on military Families

Faculty, staff and students from Waldo Pafford Elementary School pose for a photo with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison leadership following a ceremony recognizing the school as a Military Flagship School, Feb. 5 at Waldo Pafford in Hinesville. The certificate, presented by Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Bryan Logan and garrison senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Buchanan, recognized the school for their constant dedication to military Families and students.

