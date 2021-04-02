Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kadena Surges [Image 6 of 7]

    Kadena Surges

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron, takes off for surge training from Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. Flying operations are key to the success of maintain a free and open U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and provide critical training opportunities for Airmen from the 18th Maintenance Group and 18th Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 01:34
    Photo ID: 6516783
    VIRIN: 210204-F-GO302-2007
    Resolution: 5874x3916
    Size: 980.14 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Surges [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena Surges
    Kadena Surges
    Kadena Surges
    Kadena Surges
    Kadena Surges
    Kadena Surges
    Kadena Surges

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Surge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT