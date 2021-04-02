A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron, takes off for surge training from Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. Flying operations are key to the success of maintain a free and open U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and provide critical training opportunities for Airmen from the 18th Maintenance Group and 18th Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 01:34
|Photo ID:
|6516783
|VIRIN:
|210204-F-GO302-2007
|Resolution:
|5874x3916
|Size:
|980.14 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena Surges [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT