Kadena Surges

An F-15C Eagle crew chief leads an F-15C Eagle into a parking space to be refueled by the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, during a “Surge,” Feb. 4, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Flying operations are key to the success of maintain a free and open U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and provide critical training opportunities for Airmen from the 18th Maintenance Group and 18th Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP