An F-15C Eagle crew chief leads an F-15C Eagle into a parking space to be refueled by the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, during a “Surge,” Feb. 4, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Flying operations are key to the success of maintain a free and open U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and provide critical training opportunities for Airmen from the 18th Maintenance Group and 18th Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)
|02.04.2021
|02.11.2021 01:34
|6516780
|210204-F-GO302-2004
|8031x5354
|1.79 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|2
|0
This work, Kadena Surges [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
