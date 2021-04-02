Kadena Surges

Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron showcase a new hot pit refueling flow during a “Surge,” Feb. 4, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Flying operations are key to the success of maintain a free and open U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and provide critical training opportunities for Airmen from the 18th Maintenance Group and 18th Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

