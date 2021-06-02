Wolf Pack brings the heat for Annual Load Crew Competition

The Armament Flight, 8th Maintenance Squadron, loads an AIM 9 L/M Sidewinder on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Annual Load Crew Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2021. Three teams completed in four categories to include dress and appearance, a weapons knowledge test, a toolbox inspection and a weapons load.

