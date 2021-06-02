Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack brings the heat for Annual Load Crew Competition [Image 4 of 9]

    Wolf Pack brings the heat for Annual Load Crew Competition

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Merlin Reiland, 8th Maintenance Squadron load crew team member, prepares to load munition on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Annual Load Crew Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2021. Three teams completed in four categories to include dress and appearance, a weapons knowledge test, a toolbox inspection and a weapons load.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Fighting Falcons
    airpower
    7th Air Force
    Load Crew Competition

