Senior Airman Dustin Barrett, 8th Maintenance Squadron load crew team member, secures a Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, during the Annual Load Crew Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 6, 2021. Three teams completed in four categories to include dress and appearance, a weapons knowledge test, a toolbox inspection and a weapons load.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 19:00
|Photo ID:
|6516511
|VIRIN:
|210206-F-BZ793-0053
|Resolution:
|7216x4816
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Wolf Pack brings the heat for Annual Load Crew Competition [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
