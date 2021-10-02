Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. j.g. Joseph Jenkins [Image 7 of 8]

    Lt. j.g. Joseph Jenkins

    AT SEA

    02.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    USS Hoquiam, a Coast Guard-manned patrol frigate in the North Pacific on which Jenkins and former Sea Cloud officer Harvey Russell served together a second time. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 07:04
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. j.g. Joseph Jenkins [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joseph Jenkins
    USS Hoquiam

