USS Hoquiam, a Coast Guard-manned patrol frigate in the North Pacific on which Jenkins and former Sea Cloud officer Harvey Russell served together a second time. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 07:04
|Photo ID:
|6515606
|VIRIN:
|210210-G-G0000-1007
|Resolution:
|490x599
|Size:
|54.47 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. j.g. Joseph Jenkins [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
