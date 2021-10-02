Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. j.g. Joseph Jenkins [Image 4 of 8]

    Lt. j.g. Joseph Jenkins

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Coast Guard photo of Chief Boatswain Jenkins taken in 1942 before his entry into the service’s Reserve Officer Training Course at the Academy. (photo courtesy of the Jenkins Family)

