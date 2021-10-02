Coast Guard photo of Chief Boatswain Jenkins taken in 1942 before his entry into the service’s Reserve Officer Training Course at the Academy. (photo courtesy of the Jenkins Family)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 07:04
|Photo ID:
|6515603
|VIRIN:
|210210-G-G0000-1003
|Resolution:
|4769x5895
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. j.g. Joseph Jenkins [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT