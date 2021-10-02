Lt. j.g. Joseph Jenkins

Newspaper image of Sea Cloud’s African American officers. They include from left to right, direct commission from enlisted officer Clarence Samuels, and ROTC officers Harvey Russell and Joseph Jenkins. (Courtesy of the Harvey Russell Family)
