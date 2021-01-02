Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Komlanvi Atsu, Armed Services Blood Program phlebotomist, sanitizes the chair for the next donor during the ASBP blood drive at the United Service Organizations center in Grafenwoehr, Germany Feb. 2, 2021. The ASBP is the Department of Defense’s blood organization, serving personnel around the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph D. McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 06:41
|Photo ID:
|6515581
|VIRIN:
|210201-A-MC340-306
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.69 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 500th Engineer Support Company brings blood drive to Grafenwoehr [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
500th Engineer Support Company brings blood drive to Grafenwoehr
LEAVE A COMMENT