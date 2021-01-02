U.S. Army Master Sgt. Robert Rivera, 7th Army Training Command current operations noncommissioned officer in charge, holds a gauze bandage on his arm after donating blood during the ASBP blood drive at the United Service Organizations center in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. The Armed Services Blood Program is the Department of Defense’s blood organization serving military personnel around the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph D. McDonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 06:41 Photo ID: 6515568 VIRIN: 210201-A-MC340-750 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 20.97 MB Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 500th Engineer Support Company brings blood drive to Grafenwoehr [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.