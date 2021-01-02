Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    500th Engineer Support Company brings blood drive to Grafenwoehr [Image 3 of 4]

    500th Engineer Support Company brings blood drive to Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. J Byers, assigned to 7390th Blood Detachment, checks a blood donor’s iron levels during the Armed Services Blood Program blood drive at the United Service Organizations center in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021. The ASBP is the Department of Defense’s blood organization, serving military personnel around the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joseph D. McDonald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 06:41
    Photo ID: 6515570
    VIRIN: 210201-A-MC340-131
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.81 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500th Engineer Support Company brings blood drive to Grafenwoehr [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    500th Engineer Support Company brings blood drive to Grafenwoehr
    500th Engineer Support Company brings blood drive to Grafenwoehr
    500th Engineer Support Company brings blood drive to Grafenwoehr
    500th Engineer Support Company brings blood drive to Grafenwoehr

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    500th Engineer Support Company brings blood drive to Grafenwoehr

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ASBP
    AtlanticResolve
    7ATC
    target_news_europe
    Sgt Joseph McDonald

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT