    Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16 [Image 3 of 3]

    Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16

    ITALY

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Italian air force Lt. Col. Francesco Mini, ITAF flight safety office chief, gives a thumbs up before his familiarization flight in a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2021. A familiarization flight program was created for individuals to gain a different perspective of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano AB
    ITAF
    Buzzards

