Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16

Italian air force Lt. Col. Francesco Mini, ITAF flight safety office chief, gives a thumbs up before his familiarization flight in a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2021. A familiarization flight program was created for individuals to gain a different perspective of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 04:27
|Location:
|IT
