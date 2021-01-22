Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16 [Image 2 of 3]

    Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16

    ITALY

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    (From left) Italian air force Lt. Col. Francesco Mini, ITAF flight safety office chief, Col. Luca Crovatti, ITAF Aviano Air Base commander, and Lt. Col. Riccardo Isoli, ITAF ops office chief, pose for a picture after completing a familiarization flight in a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2021. Familiarization flights are authorized to help personnel become more familiar with a specific aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 04:27
    Photo ID: 6515547
    VIRIN: 210122-F-XG201-1039
    Resolution: 940x674
    Size: 191.05 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16
    Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16
    Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano AB
    ITAF
    Buzzards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT