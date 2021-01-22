(From left) Italian air force Lt. Col. Francesco Mini, ITAF flight safety office chief, Col. Luca Crovatti, ITAF Aviano Air Base commander, and Lt. Col. Riccardo Isoli, ITAF ops office chief, pose for a picture after completing a familiarization flight in a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2021. Familiarization flights are authorized to help personnel become more familiar with a specific aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 04:27 Photo ID: 6515547 VIRIN: 210122-F-XG201-1039 Resolution: 940x674 Size: 191.05 KB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.