(From left) Italian air force Lt. Col. Francesco Mini, ITAF flight safety office chief, Col. Luca Crovatti, ITAF Aviano Air Base commander, and Lt. Col. Riccardo Isoli, ITAF ops office chief, pose for a picture after completing a familiarization flight in a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2021. Familiarization flights are authorized to help personnel become more familiar with a specific aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 04:27
|Photo ID:
|6515547
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-XG201-1039
|Resolution:
|940x674
|Size:
|191.05 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano ITAF commander flies in an F-16 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
